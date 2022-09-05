Propy Price Up 0.8% This Week (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $57.89 million and $583,959.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00037271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00134646 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.