ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 210,325 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 385,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $47.91 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $74.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

