Prosper (PROS) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $273,821.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

