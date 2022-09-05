Proton Price Down 5% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $40.97 million and $2.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,845,539,056 coins and its circulating supply is 13,845,453,076 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.