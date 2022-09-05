ProximaX Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $70,245.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

