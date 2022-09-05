Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BGAOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $14.83.

Proximus Price Performance

BGAOY stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. Proximus has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

