Proxy Self Reported Market Cap Hits $158,966.81 (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Proxy has a market cap of $158,966.81 and $122,732.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxy coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proxy has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Proxy Profile

Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

