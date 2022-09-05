Proxy Self Reported Market Cap Hits $158,966.81 (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Proxy has a market cap of $158,966.81 and $122,732.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxy coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proxy has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
Proxy Profile
Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Proxy Coin Trading
