Pub Finance (PINT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Pub Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pub Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
Pub Finance Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
