Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $410.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

