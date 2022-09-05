PuddingSwap Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
PuddingSwap Coin Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
Buying and Selling PuddingSwap
