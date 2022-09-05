PuddingSwap Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.

PuddingSwap Coin Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

