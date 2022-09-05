PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. PVH has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PVH by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in PVH by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.