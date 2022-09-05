Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9,752.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of Qorvo worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,217,000 after purchasing an additional 754,228 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Qorvo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo Price Performance

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.05 and a 1 year high of $188.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.