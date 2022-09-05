Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $345.89 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $345.89 million and approximately $47.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00016734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005291 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,317,660 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

