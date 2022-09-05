Qtum Trading Up 1.9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $324.15 million and approximately $36.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00015783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,316,871 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

