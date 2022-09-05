QuadrantProtocol 1-Day Volume Tops $50.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.46 million and $50.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036581 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132776 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022157 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
