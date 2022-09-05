QuadrantProtocol 1-Day Volume Tops $50.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.46 million and $50.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

