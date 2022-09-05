Quant (QNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.71 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $92.99 or 0.00471005 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $12.71 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.01812735 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00232868 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

