Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $273,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 784.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 675,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,580,000 after buying an additional 599,174 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15,696.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 460,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $121.65 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $121.15 and a 1 year high of $195.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

