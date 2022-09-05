Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $521.36 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $452.48 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.60. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

