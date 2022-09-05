Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $276,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

