Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 158,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $73.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

