Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 55.2% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

NYSE:C opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

