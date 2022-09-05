Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,793 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $53.19 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

