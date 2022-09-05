Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after acquiring an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.75 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.