Quantstamp Trading 0% Higher This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $14.28 million and $335,667.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00133308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

