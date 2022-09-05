QuarkChain Hits Market Capitalization of $62.62 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $62.62 million and $1.37 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.