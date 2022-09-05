Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,644,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 454,931 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 438,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

PHM opened at $40.45 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

