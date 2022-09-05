Quent Capital LLC Acquires 510 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 239.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

