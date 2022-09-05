Quent Capital LLC Buys 44 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,181.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,162.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,257.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 671.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

