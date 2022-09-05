Quent Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $486.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

