Quent Capital LLC Cuts Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

