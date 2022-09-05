Quent Capital LLC Has $100,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.
Shares of LKQ opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
