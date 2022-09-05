Quent Capital LLC Has $74,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $773,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth $44,231,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after buying an additional 1,352,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equitable by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after buying an additional 575,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 0.6 %

Equitable stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

