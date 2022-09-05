Quent Capital LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant stock opened at $158.90 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.79.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

