Quent Capital LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $108.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

