Quent Capital LLC Has $93,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

