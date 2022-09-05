Quent Capital LLC Invests $111,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.94 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,174,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,877,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $389,748.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 374,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,860.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,877,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

