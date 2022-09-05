Quent Capital LLC Invests $114,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

