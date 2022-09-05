Quent Capital LLC Purchases 330 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 195.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

AWK stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

