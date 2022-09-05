Quent Capital LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 122,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period.

LIT stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

