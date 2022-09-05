Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,007 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 372,442 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

