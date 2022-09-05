Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $212.87 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

