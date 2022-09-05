Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

