QuickSwap Price Reaches $64.44 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $64.44 or 0.00324201 BTC on popular exchanges.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

