Quiztok Market Cap Reaches $9.91 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $99,756.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,884,050,624 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

