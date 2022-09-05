Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,534 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.66. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

