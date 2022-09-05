Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $2.34 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00011715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $80.71 million and $3.99 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022050 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.