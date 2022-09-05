Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0013 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00838456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

