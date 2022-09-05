Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $89,805.58 and approximately $10,152.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00837174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015910 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

