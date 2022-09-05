Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Cap of $8.65 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $147,219.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00837327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015611 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.