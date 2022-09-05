RamenSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5,364.95 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $5,364.95 and approximately $41,049.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
Buying and Selling RamenSwap
