RamenSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5,364.95 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $5,364.95 and approximately $41,049.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

